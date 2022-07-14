Ryan Lochte medals featured in Olympic auction

Three winner’s medals awarded to American swimmer Ryan Lochte at the London 2012 Summer Olympics (left) and a gold medal from the 1936 Berlin Olympics are featured in an RR Auctions sale that ends July 21.

In the 126-year history of the modern Olympic Games, just 40 world-class athletes have proven capable of collecting more than 10 Olympic medals.

Among this select group is Ryan Lochte, a key member of the Team USA swimming team that dominated four consecutive Summer Games between 2004 and 2016. In Olympic competition, Lochte received a total of 12 winner’s medals, which ties him as the second-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history. His seven individual Olympic medals rank him in a tie for second in history in men’s swimming.

RR Auction will be offering six of the medals Lochte received during his career. The group comprises three silver medals and three bronze medals, one for a relay and the others individual medals, with a highlight among the latter being Lochte’s first individual Olympic winner’s medal, won in the 200-meter individual medley at the Athens 2004 Summer Olympics.

In addition to Lochte’s bronze and silver medals, the sale ending July 21 offers multiple gold medals from 1924 to the 2022 Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympic Memorabilia Auction from RR Auction began on June 24 and will conclude on July 21. For more information, go to www.rrauction.com.

