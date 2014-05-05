Perth Mint’s Treasures of the World – Australia coins available

Gold is included inside a new gold coin from the Perth Mint. The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine gold $100 coin has a mintage limited to 750 pieces.

The new Treasures of the World – Australia Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver $1 coin features Australian gold nuggets embedded in a transparent locket. The coin has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

Two new coins from the Perth Mint’s Treasures of the World series celebrate Australia by showcasing its native mineral.

Tiny gold nuggets are encapsulated in a locket embedded into Proof .999 fine 1-ounce silver dollar and Proof .999 fine 1-ounce gold $100 coins. A minimum of 0.2 gram of gold granules are included within each transparent locket the coins hold.

Significant deposits of gold have been found in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia, with Australia being one of the world’s most notable producers.

On each coin, the reverse design surrounding the locket represents an outback Australian scene, featuring a kangaroo, grass trees and spinifex plants. The design also incorporates the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark and the inscriptions TREASURES OF THE WORLD and GOLD.

Each coin's obverse depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and the 2014 year-date. The locket and its contents are also visible in the obverse design.

The silver coin is limited to a mintage of 7,500 pieces, and the gold coin has a mintage limit of 750 pieces. The silver coin retails for $118.50 Australian dollars inside Australia, and $107.73 outside of Australia.

The gold coin retails for $2,765 inside Australia and $2,513.64 outside of Australia.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the new Treasures of the World – Australia coins to customers in North America for $94.95 each for the silver dollar, and the gold coin for $1,999.95 each.

Quantity discounts are available for the silver dollar; the coin is priced at $92.95 each for purchases of three to five coins; the price is $89.95 each for six to nine coins; and the charge is $87.95 each for purchases of 10 or more coins.

Visit Talisman’s website or telephone the firm at 888-552-2646.

To order from the Perth Mint, visit its website.