The first coin in a series honoring wildlife of Nicaragua is now available. The Proof silver 100-cordoba coin celebrates the jaguar.

The jaguar is an elusive animal, and just as elusive are commemorative coins from Nicaragua.

The New Zealand Mint has begun a silver coin series for Nicaragua, and the first coin to enter the marketplace highlights the jaguar.

A stealthy hunter and creature of immense beauty, the jaguar is the largest wild cat to be found in Nicaragua.

Because of this, the Central Bank of Nicaragua and New Zealand Mint feature the cat on the first Proof 1-ounce silver 100-cordoba coin in the series.

This first release places a colorized jaguar in a detailed engraving of its native forest habitat.

The coin is encased in a modern wooden box featuring Nicaragua’s coat of arms. Inside, the coin is nestled in cream velvet alongside the certificate of authenticity written in both English and Spanish.

The coin weighs 31.1 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces, and retails for $85 U.S.

To learn more, visit the New Zealand Mint website.