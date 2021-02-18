World Coins

Money Talks lecture focuses on early Egyptian gold

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Feb 18, 2021, 9 AM
The role of gold solidi in the Egyptian economy of the Late Antiquity period is the focus of a February Money Talks lecture.

Image courtesy of ANS

Dr. Irene Soto Martin presents the next Money Talks lecture via Zoom to members of the American Numismatic Society, who will receive a link the day of the lecture, Feb. 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The talk will focus on numismatic evidence about fourth-century solidi found in Egypt, bringing nuance to the role of gold coinage throughout a period of monetary and economic transition in Egypt. The gold solidus is among the most iconic objects of the Late Antiquity period, and studies of the gold solidus, along with papyrological evidence, are central to the wider study of the economy of the period.  

Programs are supported by an ANS endowment given in honor of Mr. Vladimir Clain-Stefanelli and Mrs. Elvira Clain-Stefanelli.

