Market Analysis: ‘Three Graces’ grace 1817 crown in Proof 65
- Published: Feb 10, 2020, 7 AM
Collectors who appreciate rarity and beauty might be drawn to the featured 1817 crown issued for George III depicting William Wyon’s beautiful Three Graces reverse.
Heritage writes that while the expressive obverse portrait is fine, “it is for its reverse design that this Pattern is so beloved; depicting England, Ireland and Scotland anthropomorphized as the Three Graces of Greek mythology wrapped in a circular embrace, these three Goddesses represent the United Kingdom.”
Graded Proof 65 by NGC, it sold for $156,000 in Heritage’s Jan. 12 to 13 auctions of the New York International Numismatic Convention.
The design reflects the contemporary mode of Neoclassical styling and conveys an “energy, sensitivity, realism,” which “all embody a talent hitherto absent from British numismatics. This is one of just 50 patterns struck, and many have been mishandled, resulting in impaired surfaces.”
But not this one, and Heritage observes, “This fabulous gem specimen bears no consequential marks or hairlines whatsoever, clearly having been lovingly looked after for the last 200 years; struck to an exemplary standard, and toned to a sublime magenta-gray overlaid with golden elements fringed with blazing red.”
