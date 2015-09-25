Künker auction offers German, ancient Greek rarities: [VIDEO]

Ulrich Künker, director of the German auction house Fritz Rudolph Künker, discusses highlights from the firm's Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 auctions.

German auction firm Fritz Rudolph Künker continues to bring thousands of coins and medals to the market in its week-long auctions events. The latest extravaganza begins Sept. 26 and continues through Oct. 2.

Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck spoke with Künker during the 2015 ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

Künker explained the significance of the 1594 gold 10 ducats of Salzburg, as well as a special 1676 shooting taler from Saxony.

Rounding out the highlights in the video interview is one of the most beautiful ancient coins ever made, a silver tetradrachm of Sicily.

“Sicily, in my opinion, has the most beautiful Greek coins, and the coins from Katane are specifically very rare,” said Künker.

More in the Coin World video below.