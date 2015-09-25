Künker auction offers German, ancient Greek rarities: [VIDEO]
- Published: Sep 25, 2015, 11 AM
German auction firm Fritz Rudolph Künker continues to bring thousands of coins and medals to the market in its week-long auctions events. The latest extravaganza begins Sept. 26 and continues through Oct. 2.
Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck spoke with Künker during the 2015 ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.
Künker explained the significance of the 1594 gold 10 ducats of Salzburg, as well as a special 1676 shooting taler from Saxony.
RELATED: Learn the story behind the 1676 shooting taler from Saxony
Rounding out the highlights in the video interview is one of the most beautiful ancient coins ever made, a silver tetradrachm of Sicily.
“Sicily, in my opinion, has the most beautiful Greek coins, and the coins from Katane are specifically very rare,” said Künker.
More in the Coin World video below.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction