Here's what a 1,952-penny portrait of Queen Elizabeth looks like

The Royal Mint challenged an artist to put together a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II using only pennies.

As you probably know by know, Queen Elizabeth II this week surpassed Queen Victoria to become the longest reigning U.K. monarch.

In honor of the occasion, the Royal Mint issued a challenge to artist Quentin Devine to put together a portrait of the queen using only pennies.

Devine used 1,952 pennies, paying homage to the year Queen Elizabeth began her reign. Have a look.