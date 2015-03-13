Battle of Waterloo 2-euro coin nixed after French objection

France objects to design for €2 coin - which marks the anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo http://t.co/6G1Z8eML4a pic.twitter.com/fgX7KU3iC1

1. Waterloo coin update

Napoleon lost the Battle of Waterloo, but French officials have won the fight over a coin commemorating the event.

The Battle of Waterloo design proposed for a new 2-euro coin issue has been scrapped, according to BBC News.

"France objected to the design showing the Lion Hill memorial, which marks the June 1815 battle near Brussels. The French government said it contained a 'negative symbol' for some Europeans," the BBC report reads. "Belgium's finance ministry said that 175,000 coins had already been minted with the new design and would not now be brought into circulation."

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a portrait of Ronald Reagan it wants to see on his 2016 Presidential dollar coin.

4. Nobel Prize sold

"A gold Nobel Prize medal for Economic Sciences awarded to economist Simon Smith Kuznets in 1971 brought $390,848 at a Feb. 26 auction by Los Angeles auctioneer Nate D. Sanders."

