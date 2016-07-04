Author Allan Schein receives Alberto Pradeau Award

Author Allan Schein is the latest honoree of the Alberto Francisco Pradeau Award.

The Salt Lake City resident (and New York City native) was announced as the Sociedad Numismática de México’s (Mexican Numismatic Society) winner of the prestigious award on May 20, earning the award for his bilingual book Mexican Beauty: Un Peso Caballito.

The award's namesake, Pradeau, was a noted researcher and author and contributor to the hobby. He was awarded the American Numismatic Association Medal of Merit in 1969 for his contribution to the ANA and to numismatics in general. Pradeau died July 29, 1980, in Los Angeles.

Connect with Coin World:

The letter announcing the latest recipient of the prestigious Pradeau Award notes that Schein’s “investigation, study and conclusions are considered of great merit for the understanding of Mexican Numismatics.”

A formal presentation of the award will be made at the 63rd SONUMEX Convention in Mexico City on Sept. 2 “when we will take the opportunity for delivering the award medal in hand as a show of our gratitude and recognition for your splendid work,” the letter reads.

Schein’s book was the recipient of the Numismatic Literary Guild’s 2015 Best World Coin Book at last summer’s ANA Convention in Chicago.

The Central States Numismatic Society awarded him an Author’s Grant for his forthcoming book The $2½ & $5 Gold Indians of Bela Lyon Pratt, which will be available at this summer’s ANA Convention in Anaheim, Calif.

Schein is a taekwondo grandmaster, having achieved the rank of 8th degree Black Belt in Taekwondo Jidokwan on Dec. 7th, 2015. His promotion was presented by his Grandmaster Dong Keun Park, former captain of the Korean National Taekwondo team and Head Coach for the United States 1992 Olympic Taekwondo team in Barcelona.

Schein will be in attendance at the Anaheim ANA Convention, spending some time at the Central States Numismatic Society booth.