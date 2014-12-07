WWI Boy Scouts Third Liberty Loan poster in Dec. 13 sale

John Christian Leyendecker designed this poster to help sell Third Liberty Loan bonds during World War I. Leyendecker is considered one of the greatest illustrators of the early 20th century. His iconic Arrow Collar Man illustration and his more than 300 covers for The Saturday Evening Post, helped build his fame.

A World War I Boy Scouts Third Liberty Loan poster, framed and matted, will be offered in the Dec. 13 Stephen Saathoff Collection of Civil War & Militaria Signature Auction by Heritage Auctions.

The poster features a large, standing allegorical figure of Liberty, crowned and holding a shield in her left hand. She’s reaching for a sword being lifted up to her by a Boy Scout kneeling in front of her. The sword features the inscription “Be Prepared.” The two figures are on a pedestal with the text “Weapons for Liberty.”

The piece measures 27 inches by 37 inches overall and was printed by the American Lithographic Co. in New York. John Christian Leyendecker was the artist. Leyendecker was born in 1874 in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1882. He is considered one of the greatest illustrators of the early 20th century. His iconic Arrow Collar Man illustration and his more than 300 covers for The Saturday Evening Post helped build his fame.

The poster was designed in 1917 and used to promote the sale of Third Liberty Loan bonds beginning April 1918. These bonds were sold by Boy and Girl Scouts to help the United States pay war-related expenses.

A similar design appeared on the cover of the March 2, 1918, issue of The Saturday Evening Post, and a smaller version, printed in black and white, was used on the cover of the March 15, 1918, issue of Scouting Magazine.

The framed poster has an estimate of $150 and up. For more information, visit the firm’s website, HA.com.

