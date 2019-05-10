Week's Most Read: Damaged Reverse Proof cents
- Published: May 10, 2019, 5 AM
Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Proof 1942 dime with brilliant reverse, toned obverse: A 1942 Winged Liberty Head dime graded NGC Proof 69 is distinguished by its vivid multicolor toning at the peripheries of the obverse in rich jewel tones.
4. Monday Morning Brief for May 6, 2019: Customers of the U.S. Mint have grown accustomed to receiving high quality coins and sets, and become upset when their orders contain substandard products.
3. No more 2019 American Eagle platinum bullion coins to be struck: The U.S. Mint will strike no more 2019 American Eagle platinum bullion coins, with the remaining available coins purchased in April.
2. First-strike Delaware State quarter dollars struck on medal press: Up to 150 1999-P Delaware State quarter dollars were struck with specially prepared dies and planchets at a Dec. 7, 1998, ceremony.
1. Collectors reporting problems on Reverse Proof 2019-W cents: Collectors are reporting quality control problems with the Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent, which is a bonus sent with each 10-coin 2019-S Silver Proof set.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains