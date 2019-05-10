The U.S. Mint has been receiving returns of its Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents because of damage, and now similar problems are reported with the Reverse Proof 2019-W cents.

5. Proof 1942 dime with brilliant reverse, toned obverse: A 1942 Winged Liberty Head dime graded NGC Proof 69 is distinguished by its vivid multicolor toning at the peripheries of the obverse in rich jewel tones.

4. Monday Morning Brief for May 6, 2019: Customers of the U.S. Mint have grown accustomed to receiving high quality coins and sets, and become upset when their orders contain substandard products.

3. No more 2019 American Eagle platinum bullion coins to be struck: The U.S. Mint will strike no more 2019 American Eagle platinum bullion coins, with the remaining available coins purchased in April.

2. First-strike Delaware State quarter dollars struck on medal press: Up to 150 1999-P Delaware State quarter dollars were struck with specially prepared dies and planchets at a Dec. 7, 1998, ceremony.

1. Collectors reporting problems on Reverse Proof 2019-W cents: Collectors are reporting quality control problems with the Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent, which is a bonus sent with each 10-coin 2019-S Silver Proof set.

