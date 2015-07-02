eBay Confederate flag ban affects numismatics: Week's Most Read

Coin and paper money images courtesy of Heritage auctions; token image courtesy of bpd1553 on eBay.

Numismatic collectibles such as the 1864 Confederate $500 note and the 1936 Battle of Gettysburg 75th Anniversary half dollar, whose reverse is shown, are exempt from eBay’s ban on items depicting the Confederate flag. The 1965 Mardi Gras doubloon could fall into a gray area.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin goes on sale July 30: The coin is the first gold U.S. coin to bear the $100 denomination.

4. Where did the Proof Jackie Kennedy coins go?: In the numismatic blogosphere rumors began to swirl that the Proof coins were all snatched up by the big boys, major coin dealers.

3. Legislation calls for commemorative coins celebrating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11: Are super-sized silver commemorative coins in store for 2019?

2. 1970-S Lincoln, Small Date cent discovery a keeper: Found in Rolls: Searching through $53 worth of cent rolls produced this little beauty, and Bill O'Rourke couldn’t have been more pleased with its discovery.

1. Policy by eBay exempts some numismatic items from Confederate flag ban: However, other numismatic collectibles that bear Confederate flag motifs as part of their design could be banned for sale on eBay.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, June 26, and 12:10 p.m. ET Thursday, July 2.