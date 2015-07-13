Want to be a better numismatic negotiator?: Coin World Buzz

1. Art of negotiation

The American Numismatic Association is providing an Advanced Numismatic Negotiating course in conjunction with its World's Fair of Money series of events that will take place between Aug. 9 and Aug. 15 in Rosemont, Ill.

"Learn proven techniques that make these negotiations less stressful and more successful, whether over the Internet, on the phone or in person," the World's Fair of Money registration page reads. "This accelerated seminar covers transaction terms, how to close difficult deals, handling complaints and how to turn customer returns and refunds into a win-win situation."

Read about this and other World's Fair of Money seminars.

2. Mint going pink?

"The United States Mint could produce the nation's first 'pink' coin if revised legislation authorizing three Breast Cancer Awareness commemorative coins for 2018 is congressionally approved."

3. New Nancy designs

"Members of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee are scheduled to meet Aug. 10 to review new and/or modified proposed designs for the reverse of the 2016 Nancy Reagan First Spouse $10 gold Proof and Uncirculated coins."

4. Ben Bernanke sounds off

"While all the publicity concerning the announcement that a woman will be depicted on the new $10 Federal Reserve note was expected, the reactions to it took many by surprise."

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 4:49 p.m. ET Monday:

6. Hot topics

Check out the three most-visited stories of the last couple of days:

7. Something social