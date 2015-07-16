U.S. Mint sets ordering limit for American Liberty gold coin

The 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief, $100 gold coin will go on sale from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time July 30.

U.S. Mint news release and note, July 16:

2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin

NOTE: The 2015 American Liberty, High Relief gold coin will go on sale July 30 at noon EDT. Please note that there is a household order limit of 50 . The coin is not available for sale at any of the sales counters, only online and via telephone at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

Customers should be aware this could be a high-demand item. For faster ordering, customers should be on the website at noon July 30. If customers have an account and are logged in, they can usually complete their purchase in under two minutes. The website can handle thousands of customers at a time, so the website is the fastest method to get an order in the system.

United States Mint set to release American Liberty, High Relief gold coin on July 30

WASHINGTON – The United States Mint will open sales for the 2015 American Liberty, High Relief gold coin on July 30 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The coin’s obverse (heads side) design depicts a “modern” Liberty, portrayed standing, crowned with leaves, holding the American flag and a torch. Inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and 2015. The obverse was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Justin Kunz and sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

The coin’s reverse (tails side) design depicts an American eagle rising in flight, gripping a branch in its talons. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, 1 OZ., .9999 FINE GOLD, and ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Paul C. Balan and sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Don Everhart.

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a black, satin-lined, velvet presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included. Mintage is set at 50,000 coins. Orders will be limited to 50 units per household.

Orders will be accepted at the bureau’s online catalog and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

Please visit the United States Mint website for information about shipping options.

