United States Mint set to launch Bombay Hook quarter dollar

The 2015 Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge quarter dollar is scheduled to enter general circulation on Sept. 14.

The following news release was issued by the U.S. Mint:

Officials from the United States Mint and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will launch the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge quarter Friday, Sept. 18, 2015, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The ceremony will be held at the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Smyrna, Del.

Invited guests include U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, Congressman John Carney, Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Dan Ashe, former U.S. Congressman Michael Castle, sponsor of the legislation that created the America the Beautiful Quarters® Program, and United States Mint at Philadelphia Plant Manager Marc Landry.

The public will have the opportunity to exchange their cash for $10 rolls of newly minted Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge quarters after the ceremony.

The event will be broadcast live at http://www.fws.gov/northeast/refuges/index.html. A live stream of the quarter launch will be available at http://original.livestream.com/bombayhookquarter.

WHAT: Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge Quarter Launch Ceremony and Coin Exchange

WHO: U.S. Senator Tom Carper, U.S. Senator Chris Coons, U.S. Congressman John Carney, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, Former U.S. Congressman Michael Castle, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Dan Ashe, United States Mint at Philadelphia Plant Manager Marc Landry, Coastal Delaware National Wildlife Refuge Complex Project Leader Al Rizzo, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge Manager Oscar Reed

WHEN: 10 a.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 18, 2015

WHERE: Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 2591 Whitehall Neck Road, Smyrna, DE 19977

Coin Forum

The evening before the launch ceremony — Thursday, Sept. 17, 6–7 p.m. (ET) — the United States Mint will host a coin forum at the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 2591 Whitehall Neck Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.

The coin forum is an opportunity for the public to express their views about future coinage, and to learn about upcoming United States Mint coin programs and initiatives.

The Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge quarter is the 29th release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters® Program, a 12–year initiative to honor 56 national parks and other national sites authorized by Public Law 110–456.

Each year, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverse (tails side) of the America the Beautiful Quarters. The United States Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.

