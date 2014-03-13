United States Mint puts 2014 Native American dollars on sale

Circulation-quality 2014 Native American dollar coins will be offered for sale in bags, rolls and 250-coin boxes by the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time March 20.

Options comprise single 25-coin rolls from the Philadelphia Mint or Denver Mint for $32.95 per roll; 100-coin canvas bags from either facility for $111.95 per bag; and 250-coin boxes of 25-coin rolls from either facility for $275.95 per box.

Orders will be accepted at http://www.usmint.gov/catalog and by telephone at 1-800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468.

Collectors may also purchase Native American dollar coin rolls, bags, and boxes through the United States Mint Online Subscription Program. To learn more about this ordering method, visit http://www.usmint.gov/catalog.