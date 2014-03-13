US Coins

United States Mint puts 2014 Native American dollars on sale

The United States Mint is putting 2014 Native American dollar coin numismatic products on sale March 20.

Images courtesy of U.S. Mint

Circulation-quality 2014 Native American dollar coins will be offered for sale in bags, rolls and 250-coin boxes by the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time March 20.

Options comprise single 25-coin rolls from the Philadelphia Mint or Denver Mint for $32.95 per roll; 100-coin canvas bags from either facility for $111.95 per bag; and 250-coin boxes of 25-coin rolls from either facility for $275.95 per box.

Orders will be accepted at http://www.usmint.gov/catalog and by telephone at 1-800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468.

Collectors may also purchase Native American dollar coin rolls, bags, and boxes through the United States Mint Online Subscription Program. To learn more about this ordering method, visit http://www.usmint.gov/catalog.

 

