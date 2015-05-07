Truman Coin and Chronicles set on sale June 30
- Published: May 7, 2015, 12 PM
The following is from a news release issued May 7 by the U.S. Mint concerning the June 30 offering of the 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set — Harry S. Truman, originally announced as a December release:
The first 2015 Coin & Chronicles set, which features Harry S. Truman, will go on sale June 30, 2015. The price of the set is $57.95 and it has a product limit of 17,000 and household order limit of five sets. See below for product information.
The remaining sets will feature Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. Prices and on sale dates for the remaining sets are to be determined. Each set will contain a Reverse Proof Presidential $1, Presidential silver medal and stamp – specific to each president. Product and household order limits are the same, except for the John F. Kennedy set, which has a product limit of 25,000.
2015 Coin and Chronicles Set – Harry S. Truman
SKU Item Description Price Product Limit
AX1 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set – Harry S. Truman $57.95 17,000
Product Description:
This product contains:
- One 2015 Harry S. Truman Presidential $1 Reverse Proof Coin (P mint mark).
- One 1-5/16” silver Harry S. Truman Presidential .999 silver medal (produced in Philadelphia – no mint mark).
- One 1973 U.S. 8-cent Harry S. Truman postage stamp.
The Truman coin, silver medal and stamp are displayed in a deep red folder covered in a soft-touch material with a textured look that is intended to be worthy of use as a gift.
2015 Harry S. Truman Presidential $1 Reverse Proof Coin Design:
The obverse (heads) design of this Presidential $1 coin features a forward facing portrait of Harry S. Truman. Inscriptions are HARRY S. TRUMAN, IN GOD WE TRUST, 33rd PRESIDENT and 1945 – 1953.
The reverse (tails) design of the Presidential $1 coin depicts a striking rendition of the Statue of Liberty. This coin design features large, dramatic artwork, as well as edge–incused inscriptions of the year of minting or issuance, E PLURIBUS UNUM and the mint mark. IN GOD WE TRUST appears on the face of the coin.
Harry S. Truman Silver Medal Design:
The 99.9 percent silver medal is a replica of the small presidential bronze medal design.
The obverse (front) of the silver medal is a bust of President Harry S. Truman, with the inscription PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, HARRY S. TRUMAN.
The reverse (back) of the silver medal is a view of the south portico of the White House, after reconstruction, showing balcony with the Presidential Seal and the inscription INAUGURATED April 12 1945. January 20 1949.
Product Dimensions
Complete Package Outer Dimensions: 5.06" W x 7.06" H x 0.57" D
See previous coverage here and here
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Coin and Medal Specifications
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Product
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2015 Truman Presidential $1
Reverse Proof Coin
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Truman Presidential
Silver Medal
|
Denomination
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$1
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N/A
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Composition
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6% Zinc,
3.5% Manganese,
2% Nickel
Balance Copper
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99.9% Silver,
Balance Copper
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Weight
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8.100 grams
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1.0000 troy oz.
(31.103 grams)
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Diameter
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1.043 inches
(26.49 mm)
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1.598 inches
(40.60 mm)
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Edge
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Lettered
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Smooth
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Mint and Mint Mark
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Philadelphia - P
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Philadelphia –
no mint mark
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