Tennessee State Numismatic Society fall show November 7 to 9
- Published: Oct 13, 2014, 5 AM
Camp Jordan Arena in Chattanooga is the venue for the Tennessee State Numismatic Society Fall Coin and Currency Show Nov. 7 to 9.
Co-hosting the convention are the Chattanooga Coin Club and Chief John Ross Numismatic Society.
Public bourse hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. Admission is free. The first 2,000 attendees will receive free a Depression-era sales tax token.
A special numismatic program for young collectors is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 8.
For more information, visit the TSNS website.
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