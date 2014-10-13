Tennessee State Numismatic Society fall show November 7 to 9

Camp Jordan Arena in Chattanooga is the venue for the Tennessee State Numismatic Society Fall Coin and Currency Show Nov. 7 to 9.

Co-hosting the convention are the Chattanooga Coin Club and Chief John Ross Numismatic Society.

Public bourse hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. Admission is free. The first 2,000 attendees will receive free a Depression-era sales tax token.

A special numismatic program for young collectors is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 8.

