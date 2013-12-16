Stack’s Bowers Galleries launches new, enhanced website

Stack’s Bowers Galleries launched a new website Dec. 12 with what the firm termed dozens of new features, additional content, improved navigation and an enhanced user-friendly experience.

The new StacksBowers.com includes the debut of a consolidated online auction archive that comprises more than 1.6 million auction records from Stack’s Bowers Galleries and predecessor firms Stack’s, Bowers and Merena, American Numismatic Rarities and Teletrade, with additional records to be added following future sales, according to the firm.

“Combined with our electronic catalog library that features over 100 award-winning numismatic catalogs, StacksBowers.com is now the place to assist you with all of your numismatic research needs,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “Whether you want to track down prices and offerings of coins, tokens, medals and currency, or simply enjoy the history and romance to be found in our past catalogs, our new site will be a focal point for information and interest.”

In addition to hosting Showcase and Rarities Night auctions, the website will also feature weekly iAuctions, running Monday through Sunday, according to the firm.

Participants of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ iAuctions can expect thousands of U.S. coins auctioned every week; world and ancient coins, world notes and U.S. paper money will be featured once a month, according to the firm.

The new StacksBowers.com will also include online inventories for direct purchases via a new online store, SBG Direct. Up-to-the-minute precious metals market news and spot prices can also be found on the website.

“Our entire interface has improved and is now easier to use,” Kendrella said. “The site offers superior speed and performance, improved account pages, bid pages, powerful search and filtering tools, and much more. I invite everyone to visit our new website, and welcome user feedback.”

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has many more leading innovations, as well as a program of auctions and other events planned for 2014, according to Kendrella.

“We look forward to working with our clientele and hope to make all of customers’ numismatic experiences more enjoyable than ever,” Kendrella concluded. ¦