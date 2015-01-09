Stack's Bowers and Sotheby's to jointly present auctions

The following is a release from Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s:



Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s are now taking consignments for future jointly presented numismatic auctions.

The firms recently entered into a multi-year agreement to jointly present a series of numismatic auctions at Sotheby’s global headquarters in New York City.

The first of these auctions will take place May 19 to 20, 2015, highlighted by Part I of the D. Brent Pogue Collection. The D. Brent Pogue Collection and other numismatic rarities will be exhibited in Sotheby’s New York headquarters during Americana Week, from Jan. 17 to 24, 2015, with other exhibitions to follow at Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s locations worldwide.

“We are delighted to be working with the team at Sotheby’s to present the unrivaled D. Brent Pogue Collection as well as other properties,” said Greg Roberts, CEO of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “As numismatists, we appreciate coins for their history and artistry and we fully expect these important numismatic sales to generate international interest, bringing a never before seen worldwide attention to the beauty, history and joy of numismatics.”

Maarten ten Holder, Sotheby’s Managing Director, Americas, said

“It is a pleasure to once again work with Stack’s Bowers Galleries. We anticipate a series of sales that will be major events in the numismatic world.”

Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s are now accepting limited consignments of United States and world coins and currency to present to their worldwide clientele. For more information on consigning, contact Lawrence R. Stack or Christine Karstedt at Stack’s Bowers Galleries by telephone 949-748-4849 or 866-811-1804 or send an email to consign@stacksbowers.com.

At Sotheby’s contact Debbie Moerschell by telephone 212-894-1344 or email debbie.moerschell@sothebys.com.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!