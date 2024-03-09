Silver dollars lead first-day sales of Greatest Generation coins

The Proof 2024-P Greatest Generation silver dollar recorded the highest sales Feb. 29 at the U.S. Mint, among the program’s seven numismatic products offered.

More Proof 2024-P Greatest Generation commemorative silver dollars were sold by the United States Mint during the first day of sale Feb. 29 than any of the remaining six numismatic products for the program.

Introductory pricing closes at 3 p.m., Eastern Time March 29, after which regular issue pricing will be in effect.

The Proof and Uncirculated $5 gold coin and the three-coin Proof set each had order limits of one item per household during the first 24 hours of sales.

Pricing for the gold coin options and three-coin set is subject to change weekly depending on the span of fluctuations in the spot price of gold and determined by the bureau’s pricing grid for coin’s containing gold.

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The three-coin sets have a maximum release of 5,000 sets. The certificates of authenticity randomly inserted into 250 of the three-coin Proof sets were hand-signed but not serial numbered by U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson.

The three-coin sets are assembled at the West Point Mint where the gold $5 coins are being struck. The set’s Proof silver dollar is from production at the Philadelphia Mint, while the Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar is struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The .900 fine gold coin’s maximum mintage, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, is 50,000 coins, across all product options.

The .999 fine silver dollar’s maximum mintage is 400,000 silver dollars, in both finishes combined and across all product options, and the combined copper-nickel clad half dollar output is restricted to 750,000 coins total.

Shipping from the U.S. Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center in Memphis is scheduled to begin sometime in early April.

First day sales numbers are followed by introductory pricing and regular issue pricing:

➤ Single 2024-S clad Proof half dollar: 8,456 coins sold at $49; price changes to $54 March 29.

➤ Single 2024-D Uncirculated clad half dollar: 3,763 coins at $47; $52 regular issue.

➤ Single 2024-P Proof silver dollar: 11,818 coins at $82; $87 regular issue.

➤ Single 2024-P Uncirculated silver dollar: 3,936 coins at $77; $82 regular issue.

➤ Single 2024-W Proof $5 gold coin: 468 coins at $718; prices to adjust with the market.

➤ Single 2024-W Uncirculated $5 gold coin: 430 coins at $708; prices to adjust with the market.

➤ Three-coin Proof set: 2,053 sets at $836.25; prices to adjust with the market.

Surcharges are $35 for each gold coin, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each clad half dollar. The price of the three-coin Proof set includes $50 in combined surcharges.

Net surcharges after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs are to be paid to the Friends of the National World War II Memorial to support the National Park Service in maintaining and repairing the National World War II Memorial, and for educational and commemorative programs.

The National World War II Memorial is located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., at 17th Street NW between Independence and Constitution avenues, at the east end of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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