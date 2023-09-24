These designs were approved by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for the 2024 Greatest Generation copper-nickel-clad commemorative half dollar.

The Greatest Generation silver dollar obverse design by Beth Zaiken features six figures working together to support the Earth, illustrating WWII cooperation among the military branches (Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, Army, and Marine Corps) and the Merchant Marine. The reverse, by Ben Sowards, looks up at the sculptural canopy inside a victory pavilion in the Memorial, showing four eagles holding a laurel wreath. Inside the wreath a globe shows the Pacific Ocean.

Up to 50,000 $5 gold coins will be struck with these approved designs as part of the 2024 commemorative coin program.

U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designers Beth Zaiken and Ben Sowards, respectively, designed the obverse and reverse for the 2024 Greatest Generation commemorative silver dollar.

Commemorative coin designs approved by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for the three-coin 2024 Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Program were unveiled Sept. 20 in special ceremonies held at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Public Law 117-162, signed Aug. 3, 2022, by President Joe Biden, calls for the U.S. Mint to strike, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, up to a maximum of 50,000 .900 fine $5 gold coins, 400,000 .999 fine silver dollar coins and 750,000 copper-nickel-clad half dollars.

The coin program celebrates the 20th anniversary of the dedication in 2004 of National World War II Memorial.

If the U.S. Mint follows the same production schedule as it has in previous three-coin commemorative programs, all of the gold coins would be struck at the West Point Mint in New York and bear that facility’s W Mint mark, and the silver dollars would all be struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark.

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For the clad half dollars, the Uncirculated version with D Mint mark would likely be produced at the Denver Mint, and the Proof version, with S Mint mark, at the San Francisco Mint.

The law calls for each gold coin to include a $35 surcharge. Each silver dollar will carry a $10 surcharge and each clad half dollar will include a $5 surcharge. The three-coin Proof set issue price will include the surcharges for the three coins the set will contain.

Net surcharges after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and related costs are to be paid to the Friends of the National World War II Memorial to support maintenance and repairs at the Memorial and for educational and commemorative programs.

$5 gold designs

The approved obverse design for the $5 gold coins is by sculptor Heidi Wastweet, a designer for the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program and a former member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. Wastweet’s design, to be sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer, depicts the Memorial’s Wall of Stars and an olive branch.

The reverse design, by AIP designer Ben Sowards, depicts a folded flag with the inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, WWII MEMORIAL, TO UNITE THE GENERATIONS OF TOMORROW, and FIVE DOLLARS.

The reverse is sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

Silver dollars

AIP designer Beth Zaiken designed the silver dollar obverse; it is sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse design features six figures working together to support the Earth, illustrating the cooperation of each of the military branches (Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, Army, and Marine Corps) and the Merchant Marine during World War II.

Sowards designed the approved silver dollar reverse, sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. The reverse design looks up at the baldacchino, or sculptural canopy, inside a victory pavilion in the Memorial, showing four eagles holding a laurel wreath. Inside the wreath is a globe showing the Pacific Ocean.

Clad half dollars

The copper-nickel clad half dollar obverse was designed by AIP designer Elana Hagler and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell. The obverse design features a reimagining of the figure of Liberation on the World War II Victory medal, which was awarded to all who served in the Armed Forces during the War.

The clad half dollar reverse is the work of AIP designer Matt Swaim. Swaim’s design will be sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw

Swaim’s design depicts the National World War II Memorial from the point of view of a person walking up a ramp leading to one of the towers.

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