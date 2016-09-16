Two upcoming 2016 Mint releases top week's headlines
- Published: Sep 16, 2016, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. What happened to all those spilled Lincoln cent planchets?: A tractor-trailer hauling millions of copper-plated zinc planchets bound for the Philadelphia Mint struck a concrete median barrier on I-95 near New Castle, Del., Sept. 8.
4. Who gets to keep the SS Central America treasure recovered in 2014?: The full fair market value of the treasure recovered in 2014 from the 1857 wreckage of the SS Central America has been awarded by a federal judge in Virginia.
3. With so many grades and so much inconsistency in grading, what is a collector to do?: "For my money, I would rather have a beautiful MS-63 coin than an ugly MS-65 one," writes Q. David Bowers.
2. The 2016-W Walking Liberty gold half dollars are in production: Only Coin World has exclusive images of one of the coins from early production.
1. What will the Proof 2016 American Eagle silver dollar cost collectors?: The U.S. Mint issued initial prices, subject to change, for a crop of remaining 2016 numismatic products.
