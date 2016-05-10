Vivid toning, dramatic contrast on dime sold at CSNS

Two rare 1792 patterns led bidding at Heritage’s April 27 to May 1 auctions during the Central States Numismatic Society 77th annual convention in Schaumburg, Ill., with one nearly hitting the $1 million mark. At $22.3 million, the total for the U.S. coin portion of the sale fell below totals of the last few years, but many exciting rarities still traded hands in Chicagoland.

Here is one of three that caught my eye and are the focus of this week's Market Analysis.

The coin:

1951 Roosevelt dime, Proof 68+ Deep Cameo

The price:

$18,800

The story:

After stopping Proof coin production in 1942, the Mint began producing and selling Proof sets in 1950. In 1951, just 57,500 Proof sets were sold, and among these early sets, coins with Deep Cameo contrast between fields and devices are often very rare.

Looking at the Professional Coin Grading Service Population Report confirms this, with just 10 submissions of 1951 Roosevelt dimes receiving Deep Cameo designations. Only two have been graded Proof 68 Deep Cameo, with one Proof 68+ Deep Cameo known.

Surprisingly, the other Proof 68 Deep Cameo 1951 dime sold for $14,100 at Heritage’s March American Numismatic Association sale, though that example was untoned. Heritage writes that the toned example offered at Central States “displays vivid shades of burnt-orange and cobalt-blue toning, over sharply detailed design elements and deeply reflective fields that contrast dramatically with the frosty devices.” It sold for $18,800.

