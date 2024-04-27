Proof dollars top 2024 commemorative program sales

The Mint records sales of 16,926 Proof 2024-P Harriet Tubman Centennial silver dollars as of April 23.

Sales of just 1,005 Uncirculated 2024-P Greatest Generation gold $5 coins are reported in late April by the U.S. Mint.

The United States Mint’s cumulative sales in the commemorative coin programs of 2024 are running relatively close for the two programs.

Each of the two 2024 programs offers three coins: a .900 fine gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar, each offered with Proof and Uncirculated finishes.

Coins for the Harriet Tubman Centennial program recognizing the birth centennial of the Civil War abolitionist, spy, scout and nurse were first put on sale at pre-issue prices Jan. 4, with slightly higher regular issue prices in effect after the first 30 days. The Greatest Generation series — honoring the National World War II Memorial and the WWII service and sacrifice of American soldiers and civilians — was first offered at pre-issue prices Feb. 29, and with regular issue prices after the first 30 days.

Pricing for the numismatic products containing the gold coins, based on the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing gold, are subject to weekly repricing according to volatility in the gold price. Prices for the gold coin products have climbed since the individual releases as the spot price of gold has increased.

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As of April 23, the Uncirculated gold $5 Tubman Centennial coin is priced at $798.75, and the Proof version at $808.75.

The gold coins for the Greatest Generation program were first sold Feb. 29 priced at $718 for the single gold $5 Proof coin and $708 for the Uncirculated gold $5 coin.

Legislation for each of the respective commemorative programs calls for the production and release of up to 50,000 of the gold coins, combined in both finishes; up to 400,000 .999 fine silver dollars; and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Each series offers among its numismatic products a three-coin Proof set limited to a maximum issue of 5,000 sets.

The price for the Tubman program’s three-coin Proof set was $836.25 as sales opened Jan. 4, but as of April 23, is set at $922 for both the Tubman Centennial and Greatest Generation program. The single $5 gold Proof coin in each program is priced at $808.75 and the Uncirculated gold coin is at $798.75.

Cumulative sales totals for the Harriet Tubman Centennial commemorative products are:

➤ Single 2024-S copper-nickel clad Proof half dollar: 10,214.

➤ Single 2024-D Uncirculated clad half dollar: 5,471.

➤ Single 2024-P Proof silver dollar: 16,926.

➤ Single 2024-P Uncirculated silver dollar: 6,111.

➤ Single 2024-W Proof $5 gold coin: 1,369.

➤ Single 2024-W Uncirculated $5 gold coin: 1,063.

➤ Three-coin Proof set: 3,781.

Cumulative sales totals for the Greatest Generation commemorative coin products are:

➤ Single 2024-S copper-nickel clad Proof half dollar: 10,214.

➤ Single 2024-D Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar: 5,471.

➤ Single 2024-P Proof silver dollar: 22,852.

➤ Single 2024-P Uncirculated silver dollar: 8,408.

➤ Single 2024-W Proof $5 gold coin: 1,205.

➤ Single 2024-W Uncirculated $5 gold coin: 1,005.

➤ Three-coin Proof set: 3,670.

Pricing and availability for all U.S. Mint products in both commemorative coin programs is found via links at the Mint’s website, at https://catalog.usmint.gov/product-schedule/2024/.

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