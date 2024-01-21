Signed certificates randomly placed in Tubman Proof sets

U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson signed in gold-colored ink 250 certificates of authenticity to be randomly inserted into limited-edition 2024 Harriet Tubman Birth Bicentennial three-coin Proof sets.

U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson signed in gold-colored ink 250 certificates of authenticity that are being randomly inserted into unmarked boxes containing the limited-edition three-coin 2024 Harriet Tubman Birth Bicentennial Proof coin set.

Gibson autographed the COAs Nov. 30 at the ceremonial striking for the Proof 2024-W Tubman $5 gold coin at the West Point Mint in New York.

The sets, limited to a maximum release of 5,000, went on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Jan. 4, priced at $836.25 per set, with buyers limited to one set per household. The household order limit was removed after the first 24 hours of sales.

The sets are expected to ship beginning Feb. 12.

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Pricing for the set is subject to change weekly, depending on the size of fluctuations in the spot prices of gold and silver on the London metals market.

Each set contains one Proof 2024-W gold $5 coin struck at the West Point Mint; one Proof 2024-P Tubman silver dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint; and one Proof 2024-S Tubman copper-nickel clad half dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The three-coin sets are being packaged at the West Point Mint before delivery to the contracted order fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee, from where the sets will be shipped to those who ordered them.

The purchase price of each set includes $50 in surcharges — $35 for the gold coin, $10 for the silver dollar and $5 for the clad half dollar.

After the U.S. Mint recovers its production and associated costs for the commemorative coin program, net surcharges are congressionally authorized to be paid to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Harriet Tubman Home Inc. in Auburn, New York, to advance their missions.

Authorized under provisions of Public Law 117-163, the Tubman coin program calls for production and sale, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of 50,000 .900 fine gold $5 coins, 400,000 .999 fine silver half dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Unparalleled

Tubman is well known for her role as a conductor in the Underground Railroad. After freeing herself from slavery, she personally returned to the South many times to lead others out and provided instruction to still more people who found their own way to freedom. In 1862, Tubman joined the Union Army as a nurse and served in multiple roles, including Army scout and spy. She was the first woman to lead an armed expedition in the Civil War, the Combahee River Raid, which resulted in more than 700 enslaved people being freed.

Following the Civil War, Tubman continued to fight for causes she believed in. She was an active suffragist, speaking out for the right for women to vote. She also worked to provide care for newly freed people, young and old. Harriet Tubman’s life was characterized by her unwavering pursuit of freedom in every aspect of American life.

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