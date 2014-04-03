Northwest Coin Club sets next meeting

The Northwest Coin Club's next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 10, at the Kenwood Park Center, which is located at Franklin and Penn in South Minneapolis.

The informal meeting for the Minnesota-based club starts at 6:30 p.m. with the business meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. and the program at 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. Center closing time is 9:00 p.m.

The club's guest speaker will be Tom “The Coin Guy” Styczinski, according to the club newsletter. He will talk about his recent trip to Berlin, where he attended the World Money Fair.

"Learn the story about what drove a small time coin dealer to go to what is billed as the largest coin show in the world," according to the newsletter. "Follow along on his epic numismatic journey and find out how his fears and expectations compared to reality. See pictures of the largest gold coin in the world and a picture of Tom with one of the most influential characters in Australian Numismatics.

"It should be a fun and educational presentation, with lots of pictures, coins and mementos to see," according to the newsletter.

Contact the group at its website, www.northwestcoinclub.com.