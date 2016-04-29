Unique Jefferson nickel focus of week's top post

The week's top story focused on a unique 1942-S Jefferson 5-cent coin that bears the original reverse design style, with the S Mint mark positioned to the right of Jefferson’s home at Monticello, but is made of a silver-copper-managanese alloy of nonstandard ratios.

It's time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Minor tweaks make Lincoln cents rare: Making Moderns: During nearly every year of the 1990s, the U.S. Mint made minor design changes to the Lincoln cent, likely aimed at improving die life.

4. Apple strikes gold with damaged iPhones: Coin World Buzz: In a recent environmental report from the tech juggernaut Apple, it was discovered that roughly $40 million in scrap gold was recovered from damaged or broken iPhones during fiscal year 2015.

3. Tubman for Jackson on $20 not the only change in store for U.S. notes: The long neglected recognition on paper currency of the role of women in U.S. history was rectified with a vengeance by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on April 20 when he announced that future $5, $10 and $20 notes will all prominently feature women in their design.

2. Star Wars sage Yoda appears on new coins: If the image of Star Wars’ Yoda on three new coins from Niue could talk, he might suggest to buyers, “Delay you must not.”

1. Anomalous 1942-S Jefferson 5¢ coin mystifies expert researchers: Researchers may be getting a bit closer to understanding the nature of a unique 1942-S Jefferson 5-cent coin that United States Mint records say should not exist.

