Monday Morning Brief for April 10, 2023: National Coin Week

As I write this, the American Numismatic Association is preparing for this year’s National Coin Week, an annual celebration of collecting all things numismatic, scheduled for April 16 through 22.

As I write this, the American Numismatic Association is preparing for this year’s National Coin Week, an annual celebration of collecting all things numismatic.

The 2023 edition is the 100th annual event for the ANA. The April 16 through 22 celebration’s theme is “Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America.”

As ANA President Ralph Ross writes in the April issue of the ANA journal The Numismatist, “I have a soft spot in my heart for NCW and see it as an opportunity to go all out with numismatics.” He adds that the coins in the United States Mint’s American Women quarter dollar program “reflect this year’s NCW theme perfectly.”

In its promotion of National Coin Week, the ANA notes, “Every coin, every piece of paper money in your pocket, wallet, or purse has a story to tell about history, and the stories will be celebrated during the 100th annual National Coin Week. ...”

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The ANA adds, “This year’s event features free live educational webinars focused on the theme ‘Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America.’ ”

ANA member coin clubs are encouraged to participate in National Coin Week and many do. Some clubs use the week to promote coin collecting with the noncollecting public through the use of local programs, exhibits and other events. Indeed, as the ANA stresses, “National Coin Week was established to encourage the enjoyable hobby of coin collecting through fun activities, contests, quizzes, educational content and more.”

The centennial NCW theme, “Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America,” features numerous stories. “Designs on U.S. coins and paper money commemorate notable people, events, accomplishments and shared principles,” the ANA writes “The 100th annual event will focus on how our money tells the story of our country and helps form our national identity.”

For those of you now reading this, what did you do during National Coin Week to promote the hobby to others? Write and tell us how you celebrated coin collecting. We will share your celebration activities with readers in the weeks ahead in our “Guest Commentary” and “Letters to the Editor” columns.



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