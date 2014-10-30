Coin World giving away 2014 Baseball HOF half dollar at Whitman

On the heels of one of the most exciting World Series in recent memory, Coin World is giving numismatists at the Whitman Expo in Baltimore a chance to get their hands on a slabbed Proof 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame half dollar.



If you’re at the Whitman Expo, drop by the Coin World booth and provide your first name and email address. Those who do will receive four free Coin World digital editions and be entered to win the 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame clad half dollar, compliments of SilverTowne.



Each person submitting an email address before 12 p.m. ET on Sunday will be assigned a number. At that time, a number will be drawn at random and the person whose email is affiliated with that number will be given the coin.



The winner will be notified immediately by email and will be presented with the coin at the show.



Be sure to drop by, say hi, and enter. Good luck!