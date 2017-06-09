Mintage limits for Platinum Proof American Eagle

Thomas D. Rogers Sr.’s Soaring Eagle Above America design, first introduced on the reverse of the Proof 1997-W inaugural issue, returns to the reverse of the 2017-W 20th anniversary release.

Orders for the 10,000 Proof platinum 2017-W American Eagle $100 coin will be restricted to one coin per household.

Collectors will be able to begin placing orders at noon ET July 6 with the U.S. Mint for the Proof 2017-W American Eagle 1-ounce platinum $100 coin.

The issue is limited to a maximum of 10,000 coins, with a one-coin-per-household ordering limit.

The coin celebrates the 20th anniversary of the introduction of the platinum American Eagle series with the return of Thomas D. Rogers Sr.’s Soaring Eagle Above America design first introduced in 1997.

Rogers was a member of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff at the Philadelphia Mint when he designed and engraved the reverse design.

The Soaring Eagle Above America design was introduced on the Proof 1997-W American Eagle in June 1997 and the bullion version in September 1997.

While Rogers’ reverse design continued in use on all bullion versions of the platinum American Eagle released (1998 through 2008, and 2014 and 2016) different reverses were minted annually for Proof versions, based on various themes, with one or more coins per themed series.

Themes for the multi-year series include Vistas of Liberty, Foundations of Democracy, Preamble to the Constitution, and Portraits of Liberty. Various artists created the designs in those series for the Proof versions of the American Eagle platinum coin.

Pricing not yet announced

Pricing for the Proof 2017-W American Eagle platinum coin will be announced the week the coins go on sale. The price is based on the metals market and is figured according to a Mint pricing grid for numismatic coins containing gold and platinum.

For the Proof 2016-W American Eagle 1-ounce platinum coins, the Mint restricted the mintage to 10,000 coins, and the initial price was $1,350 per coin, with a one-coin-per-household limit.

Customers placed enough orders on the opening day of sales June 30, 2016, to exhaust the maximum mintage within 56 minutes of release.

However, the U.S. Mint’s Dec. 25, 2016, sales report, the last to report sales of the Proof 2016-W American Eagle platinum coin, recorded sales then at 9,151 coins.