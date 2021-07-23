Week's Most Read: 2021-P Kennedy halves arrive

Circulation-quality 2021-P Kennedy half dollars are being put into circulation through the Federal Reserve.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Black Plague era treasure coins located in UK: A metal detectorist discovered two folded medieval coins on a 2019 excursion, which have been verified from the period of the 14th century bubonic plague era.

4. Market Analysis: 1924-S cent in PCGS MS-65 red: Heritage Auctions' June sale of the Stonebarger Collection included a 1924-S cent graded PCGS MS-65 red, one of fewer than a dozen coins at that level.

3. Federal Reserve's dollar coin stores good for 21 years: An annual report on the Presidential $1 Coin Program from the Federal Reserve shows there is $1.064 billion remaining in the uncirculated supply.

2. Market Analysis: New silver dollar discoveries show what's out there: A newly verified 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar and the discovery of the fifth known 1922 Peace, Modified High Relief dollar show value yet to be found.

1. 2021-P Kennedy half dollars now being found in circulation: After reports of finding Denver-minted half dollars in the western United States, collectors are now seeing Kennedy half dollars from the Philadelphia Mint.

