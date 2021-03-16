Market Analysis: Perfect example for type purposes
- Published: Mar 16, 2021, 8 AM
Christian Gobrecht’s design for the Coronet (or Liberty) Head quarter eagle was first used in 1840 and continued through 1907.
Starting in 1880, examples were struck only at the Philadelphia Mint. The 20th century issues are especially popular with type collectors.
The 1906 issue enjoyed a large mintage of 176,330, and examples even in top-grades are seen with regularity. Legend in its Feb. 26 Las Vegas auction offered one graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that was unusually appealing.
The cataloger praised the eye appeal, green-gold color and bold strike, writing, “Only with a really strong glass and some hard looking can you find a light frost break or two. A strong unbroken satiny luster beams boldly from all over.”
PCGS has graded 98 in MS-67, (and another 11 in MS-67+ and two in MS-68 that are the finest-known of the year). The offered example sold for $3,642.50.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio