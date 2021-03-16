Market Analysis: Perfect example for type purposes

This MS-67 1906 Coronet $2.50 gold quarter eagle with a green CAC sticker is well-suited for a high-end type set. It sold for $3,642.50 in Las Vegas.

Christian Gobrecht’s design for the Coronet (or Liberty) Head quarter eagle was first used in 1840 and continued through 1907.

Starting in 1880, examples were struck only at the Philadelphia Mint. The 20th century issues are especially popular with type collectors.

The 1906 issue enjoyed a large mintage of 176,330, and examples even in top-grades are seen with regularity. Legend in its Feb. 26 Las Vegas auction offered one graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that was unusually appealing.

The cataloger praised the eye appeal, green-gold color and bold strike, writing, “Only with a really strong glass and some hard looking can you find a light frost break or two. A strong unbroken satiny luster beams boldly from all over.”

PCGS has graded 98 in MS-67, (and another 11 in MS-67+ and two in MS-68 that are the finest-known of the year). The offered example sold for $3,642.50.

