Market Analysis: Nearly perfect 1936 5¢ coin
- Published: Mar 14, 2022, 10 AM
A Satin Finish Proof 1936 Indian Head 5-cent coin graded Proof 69 by Professional Coin Grading Service approaches perfection, and an example sold for $99,000 at a Feb. 20 GreatCollections auction.
In the “Buffalo nickel” series, Matte Proof coins were struck for collectors from 1913 to 1916, followed by a long hiatus before Proof production resumed in 1936 and continued until the series was replaced by the Jefferson 5-cent coin in 1938.
The Philadelphia Mint utilized two finishes on the Proof 1936 Indian Head 5-cent coin: the Satin Finish and the Brilliant Finish. The former didn’t have the “flash” that collectors expected with a Proof finish. The year enjoyed a relatively large production of 4,420 Proof coins, roughly split between the two types, issued in the Proof sets of that year.
The PCGS grading standard requires near-perfection at this grade, requiring a coin to be “virtually fully struck with miniscule imperfections visible upon close inspection.”
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Mar 14, 2022, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for March 14, 2022: Contacting us
-
US Coins Mar 13, 2022, 6 PM
Legislation seeks medals, Russian gold ban
-
World Coins Mar 13, 2022, 3 PM
Rare Irish pattern penny from 1927 stars in London auction
-
Paper Money Mar 13, 2022, 1 PM
Lyn Knight auction of world notes serves up surprise results