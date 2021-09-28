Market Analysis: Praise for Proof 1913 Indian Head 5¢ coin

Legend calls this 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin graded Proof 68 with a green CAC sticker “Flawless, pristine, perfect,” and bidders agreed, raising its price to $96,937.50 on Sept. 2.

A top-graded Proof “nickel” dazzled at Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 47 Auction in Las Vegas on Sept. 2: a 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin graded Proof 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

It is the highest graded example at both PCGS and Numismatic Guaranty Co., with Legend observing, “A satiny glow radiates boldly on both sides, amplifying the razor-sharp devices and delicate toning. A ring of tangerine-rose yields to sky-blue and silver color. The eye appeal is off the charts beautiful! You cannot imagine a finer, or nicer example!”

Collectors agreed and it sold $96,937.50.

The year 1913 marked the first year of James Earle Fraser’s design, struck with two distinct reverse subtypes. The first type showed the bison on a mound while the second, which was used until the series concluded in 1938, had the base separated from FIVE CENTS with a thinner, straight line. Proof examples were struck for sale to collectors from 1913 to 1916 characterized by satiny, matte surfaces, and again from 1936 to 1938 using a more brilliant finish.

