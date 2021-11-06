Market Analysis: Toned Indian Head 5¢ coin in Legend sale

This 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin is one of just five graded MS-68+ at PCGS with none finer, benefiting from a bold strike and ample luster, as expected for the grade.

A 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin graded MS-68+ by PCGS with a green CAC sticker realized $76,375 at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency 48 sale in San Diego.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Oct. 27 and 28 Regency Auction 48 in San Diego featured plenty of eye appealing coins, including some wonderful Indian Head 5-cent coins.

James Earle Fraser’s noble design was issued from 1913 to 1938 and has long been a collector favorite.

A magnificently toned 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin graded Mint State 68+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker was a standout, bringing $76,375. Legend said, “This coin is drop dead gorgeous! This is a MONSTER.”

It is one of just five graded MS-68+ at PCGS with none finer, benefiting from a bold strike and ample luster, as expected for the grade.

Legend observed, “Incredible ancient album rainbow toning forms concentric circles of multicolored toning around the rims of this impressively preserved first year of issue SUPERB GEM.”

Indeed, it is challenging to imagine a finer example.

