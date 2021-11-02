Market Analysis: Finest-known 1857-S $3 coin

The finest-known 1857-S Indian Head $3 gold piece was recovered from the S.S. “Central America.” Graded MS-67 by PCGS it earned a green CAC sticker, and realized $367,875 in a GreatCollections auction Aug. 29.

Many rare gold coins were recovered from the wreck of the SS 'Central America', such as this 1857-S Indian Head gold $3 piece, certified MS-67 by Professional Coin Grading Service and carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

Its PCGS gold foil label was used for many of the holders containing coins from the recovery. It sold for $367,875 at an Aug. 29 GreatCollections auction, with the auction house calling it, “Perhaps the most important single coin to be recovered from the famous shipwreck.”

Displayed at the 2018 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money as part of the popular “Ship of Gold” exhibit, it is the finest-known for this San Francisco Mint issue by a wide margin. The second-finest, graded MS-64 by PCGS, sold for $76,375 at the February 2016 auction of the D. Brent Pogue collection.

With a low mintage of 14,250, the 1857-S Indian Head $3 coin is scarce in all grades and rare in Mint State.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter