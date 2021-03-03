Market Analysis: A top-graded 1934 half dollar
- Published: Mar 3, 2021, 10 AM
Beyond obvious rarities and patterns, the Simpson IV auction by Heritage offered many prime examples of type coins and some high-grade 20th century issues like this 1934 Walking Liberty half dollar graded Mint State 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service that sold for $20,400. Carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, which signifies quality within the grade, it is not normally a rare issue, having a hearty mintage of nearly 7 million coins, and many persist even in higher grades. It was also a very well-produced issue, characterized by thick and creamy luster and a bold strike. PCGS has graded a dozen in this grade with none finer.
Heritage pointed out, “This piece represents an important opportunity for the Set Registry collector seeking top-graded Walking Liberty half dollars,” adding, “A delightful Superb Gem, this piece has an exceptional strike and exhibits brilliant luster that shines through delicate blue and gold toning.”
To put its strong price in perspective, several PCGS MS-67+ examples sold at auction in 2020, with one selling for $1,200 and another, with a green CAC sticker, realizing $2,520. Nice MS-67 representatives can be acquired for under $1,000.
