The 1938-D Walking Liberty half dollar is a key date in the later part of the series and this MS-67+ coin with a green CAC sticker brought $41,125.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency 28 auction, held in conjunction with the September Professional Coin Grading Service Member’s Only show in Las Vegas, featured a number of older U.S. coins, but a small selection of high-grade Walking Liberty half dollars that brought high prices in the sale also drew bidder attention.

The 1938-D Walking Liberty half dollar is another low mintage issue in the series at 491,600 pieces, but less rare than the lower mintage coins of the 1920s because examples were saved in 20-coin rolls.

Even Mint State 65 and MS-66 1938-D halves are available (for a price), although the population thins at MS-67 with PCGS grading just 46 at this level, with four MS-67+ coins that are the finest certified at PCGS.

One of these PCGS MS-67+ examples — with a green CAC sticker, to boot — sold for $41,125 on Sept. 28, nicely exceeding the estimate of $25,000 to $30,000.

The sharply detailed coin has rich satiny luster on both sides. The cataloger observed a warm glow and delicate pearlescent tone, adding, “There is some deep crimson toning at the extreme lower obverse periphery that provides a light contrasting frame from the rest of the surfaces.”

