Anonymous rare coin donation helps fund Pennsylvania fireworks

1. Pennsylvania town gets a pleasant surprise, again

An anonymous donor has once again donated a valuable gold coin to help finance Fourth of July fireworks in the town of Zelienople, according to WPXI in Pennsylvania.

Similar donations have been submitted each year since 2009.

The generous benefactor blessed the town this year with an 1898 gold $20 double eagle that town officials say is worth between $3,000 and $5,000.

2. Presidential coin and First Spouse medal set featuring JFK and Jackie O nearing release

The U.S. Mint will release this set featuring one of the more beloved presidential couples on Thursday, July 9.

3. American Eagle bullion coin sales spike

Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold bullion coins totaled 76,000 ounces in June 2015, up from 21,500 ounces in May.

June was also a strong month for American Eagle silver bullion sales.



4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 10:08 p.m. ET Monday:

