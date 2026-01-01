Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1898 Twenty Dollars Reverse1898 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 5,050 5,310 5,380 13,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Twenty Dollars Reverse1898 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 60,000 85,000 160,000
1898-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1898-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,630 7,560 31,390 84,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1898 $20 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1898 $20 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 7769 Genuine PCGS
1898 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (101/1326). PCGS 1898 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (101/1326). PCGS MS-60 1,809.50 Heritage Auctions 8295 NGC Details