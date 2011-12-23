Identifying Washington state tax tokens in July-Sept.

Learning how to identify plastic Washington state sales tax tokens is the central feature of the July-September 2011 issue of ATTS Newsletter, the official quarterly publication of the American Tax Token Society.

Written by society member Monte C. Dean, the article stresses the importance of examining plastic Washington state sales tax tokens in natural sunlight rather than under artificial illumination in order to accurately identify exterior color. He also provides additional tips in determining variations in color and shade. Identification charts are provided, which incorporate levels of rarity for each given token.

The ATTS Newsletter also includes the society’s financial and business reports and a trading post for ATTS members.

For membership and dues information, write to Secretary/Treasurer Jim Calvert, 569 Diego Rivera Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420, or email Calvert at jnlcalvert@gmail.com. The society’s website is at www.taxtoken.org. ¦