Heritage reschedules FUN auctions

This 1882 $1,000 Gold Certificate is only one of two that is known available to be owned by collectors and it will be a top lot in the Heritage FUN U.S. Currency Auction on Friday, January 14.

Visitors to the 2022 FUN Convention in Orlando will get an opportunity to view lots for the Heritage Auctions FUN 2022 sale, but the sales them selves will not take place until a week later. Company officials decided to conduct the sales at the Dallas World Headquarters January 12-16.

Each session will be held on the same day of the week and will begin at the same time as the original schedule.

Lot viewing at the Orange County Convention Center began on January 3 and will run until Saturday, January 8. Visitors can access the room at 8 a.m. with closing times varying. Check the FUN Convention Guide for the schedule or visit ha.com for additional information.

New Auction Dates (all times CST)

U.S. Coins #1341

Session 1 – Arizona Collection (Lots 3001-3145) – Wednesday, January 12 – 6 p.m.

Session 2 – Lots 3146 – 3637 – Thursday, January 13 – 12 p.m.

Session 3 – Rian’s Bequest Collection (Lots 3638-3740) – 6 p.m.

Session 4 – Simpson Collection, Part VII (Lots 3741-3867) – Thursday, January 13 – 7 p.m.

Session 5 – Lots 3868 – 4305 – Friday, January 14 – 10:30 a.m.

Session 6 – McCloskey Collection (Lots 4306 – 4442) – Friday, January 14 – 3:30 p.m.

Session 7 – Buffalo Bayou Collection (Lots 4443-4542) – Friday, January 14 – 5:30 p.m.; to be immediately followed by Platinum Night at 7 p.m. (Lots 4543 – 4805)

Session 8 – Lots 7001- 7283 – Sunday, January 16 – 2 p.m.

U.S. Currency #3586

Session 1 – Lots 20001 – 20206 – Wednesday, January 12 – 6 p.m.

Session 2 – Lots 20207 – 20490 – Thursday, January 13 – 6 p.m.

Session 3 – Lots 20491 – 20704 – Friday, January 14 – 1 p.m.

Session 4 – Platinum Night (Lots 21001 – 21198) – Friday, January 14 – 6 p.m.

Session 5 – Lots 21199 – 21484 – Friday, January 14 – 9 p.m.

World Paper Money #4035

Session 1 – Lots 28001 – 28469 – Thursday, January 13 – 10 a.m.