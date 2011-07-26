Heritage prepares for auction

Among the 3,806 lots to be offered Aug. 11 and 12 in Chicago by Heritage Numismatic Auctions is this PCGS MS-64, CAC, 1921 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle.

A 1921 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle graded Mint State 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp. is among the 3,806 lots of United States, Colonial and pioneer coins, pattern pieces and commemorative coins to be offered in five sessions Aug. 11 and 12 in Chicago by Heritage Numismatic Auctions.

The coin is Lot 7701 in the auction.

The auction will be held at the Marriott-Chicago O’Hare, 8535 W. Higgins Road. The sale is being held preceding the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

The auction will culminate with the fifth and final session, Platinum Night, offering 742 lots of numismatic rarities. The Platinum Night lots are included in the overall lot total.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the closing price of each lot won.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage either at (800) 872-6467 or (214) 528-3500.

Platinum Night highlights:

1792 Fusible Alloy cent pattern, approximately 10 pieces known, Judd 2 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Lot 7728, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Fine 15, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

1914/3 Indian Head 5-cent coin, Lot 7052, PCGS MS-64+.

1916/1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, Lot 7053, NGC About Uncirculated 50.

1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent coin, Lot 7054, PCGS MS-64.

1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, Overton 101 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), Lot 7134, PCGS AU-55.

1797 Draped Bust half dollar, O-102, Lot 7137, PCGS Fine 15.

1827 Capped Bust half dollar, O-121, Lot 7157, PCGS Secure Proof 66.

1893-S Morgan dollar, Lot 7332, NGC MS-67.

1855 Indian Head gold dollar, Lot 7408, NGC MS-66, CAC.

1848 Coronet, cal. gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Lot 7454, NGC AU-55.

1798 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse gold $5 half eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 5 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by John W. Dannreuther and Harry W. Bass Jr.), Lot 7506, PCGS MS-62, CAC.

1885 Coronet gold $10 eagle, Lot 7622, PCGS Proof 65 cameo.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, Roman Numerals, High Relief, Wire Rim, gold $20 double eagle, Lot 7679, NGC MS-65, CAC.

1814 Capped Bust half dollar struck in platinum with O-107 dies, lettered edge, one of three pieces known produced in platinum but only example with 33 backward letters P punched into the obverse, and the reverse has pla tina engraved in script in the space under the scroll, Judd 44, Lot 7729, authenticated and encapsulated without grade by NGC.

1838 Gobrecht, Name Omitted, dollar, restrike, Die Alignment III (head of Liberty opposite the ne in one), Judd 84, Lot 7257, NGC Proof 64.

1849 Pacific Company pioneer gold $2.50 die trial in silver, Kagin 2 (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), Lot 7725, PCGS Very Fine 25.

Some non-Platinum Night offerings:

1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, Lot 3214, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 64 red.

1921-D Winged Liberty Head dime, Lot 3673, Professional Coin Grading Service MS-64, full bands, CAC.

1901-S Barber quarter dollar, Lot 3813, PCGS About Good 3, CAC.

1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar, Lot 3878, NGC VF-30.

1795 Flowing Hair, Two Leaves half dollar, O-101, ninth known example, Lot 3905, PCGS Genuine.

1795 Flowing Hair, Three Leaves dollar, Bolender 12 (United States Early Silver Dollars from 1794 to 1803 by M.H. Bolender), Lot 4261, NGC VF Details, Improperly Cleaned.

1934-S Peace dollar, VAM-4 (Comprehensive Catalogue and Encyclopedia of U.S. Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars by Leroy Van Allen and A. George Mallis), Lot 4933, PCGS MS-65.

2000-P Sacagawea, Cheerios dollar, Lot 4946, PCGS MS-68.

1799 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Small Stars Obverse gold $10 eagle, Taraszka 16 (United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795-1804 by Anthony J. Taraszka), Lot 5621, PCGS MS-62.

1871 Indian Princess quarter dollar pattern in copper, Judd 1100, Lot 5276, PCGS Proof 64 red and brown.

1999-P Connecticut quarter dollar struck 40 percent off center on a 50 percent clipped Anthony dollar planchet, Lot 5158, PCGS MS-63.

2006-P North Dakota quarter dollar struck on a steel washer, Lot 5159, PCGS MS-62. ¦