Florida congressman, senator seek congressional gold medal for FSU coach

A bronze statue from 2005 by sculptor Sandy Proctor, depicting the late former Florida State University Seminoles head football coach Bobby Bowden, stands outside the northwest side of FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium. Two Florida legislators want to award him a congressional gold medal.

Companion legislation was introduced in September in both chambers of Congress seeking a congressional gold medal for posthumous award to the late former Florida State University head football coach Robert Cleckler “Bobby” Bowden, for his achievements both on and off the football field.

Rep. Neal P. Dunn, R-Florida, introduced H.R. 5363 in the House of Representatives on Sept. 8 and it was forwarded to the House Committee on Financial Services for further consideration.

The Senate version, S. 2762, was introduced in the Senate on Sept. 11 by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, who serves on the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

Bowden, who passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at the age of 91, served as head coach of the Florida State University Seminoles from 1976 to 2009.

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Throughout his entire 44 years of coaching college football (he coached at other universities as well), Bowden won a total of 377 games, making him one of the winningest coaches in college football history. His 1993 and 1999 FSU teams won the national championship.

In 2004, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization began presenting an annual “The National Bobby Bowden Award” to a football player for philanthropic work.

Should the legislation become law, production and related costs would be covered by the U.S. Mint’s Public Enterprise Fund.

The Treasury secretary could also authorize production and sale of bronze duplicate medals.

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