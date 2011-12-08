Encasement with Indian Head cent promotes sawmill

An encased cent with the encasement issued for the Muskegon Milling Co. in Michigan is discussed by Jerry Fitzpatrick in the latest issue of The Junk Box, the official publication of the Michigan Token & Medal Society.

In 1887, Muskegon was considered the lumber capital of the world, with 47 sawmills lining the shores of Muskegon Lake.

The encasement Fitzpatrick discusses notes the piece is good for 10 cents in partial payment toward a quarter barrel of Silver Leaf flour. The encasement incloses a 1902 Indian Head cent.

Fitzpatrick explains that Paul Cunningham, author of Michigan Trade Tokens, illustrated the same encasement containing a 1919 Lincoln cent. According to Fitzpatrick, the 1919 cent was likely a replacement for the coin that was originally placed in the encasement, since the Muskegon Milling Co. closed in 1906.

In a separate article, Paul Manderscheid addresses trade tokens from Leelanau County, situated at the tip of Michigan’s “little finger,” northwest of Traverse City.

MICH-TAMS, in conjunction with the Polish American Numismatic Society, will co-host the spring edition of the Michigan State Numismatic Society convention April 27 to 29 in Dearborn.

