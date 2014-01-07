Varieties Notebook: Cents pass by review stand

This 1994 Lincoln cent submitted by Jason Cuvelier has extra columns in the 10th and 11th bays.

A 1991-D Lincoln cent from Brian Allen has nice extra columns in the second and third Lincoln Memorial bays.

Extra columns are seen in the ninth, 10th and 11th Lincoln Memorial bays on the reverse of a 1991 Lincoln cent submitted by Larry King.

Rock Hasenberg submitted this 1970-D Lincoln cent that shows nice doubling on IN GOD WE TRUST.

Lincoln cents are the feature in this month’s doubled die parade and three of the four varieties have something in common — extra Lincoln Memorial columns on the reverse.

However, we are going to kick things off with a 1970-D Lincoln cent that has a nice obverse doubled die.

Rock Hasenberg submitted the 1970-D cent. It sports a nice Class I counterclockwise spread to the doubling that shows on the letters of LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST and the date. This is the same type of doubling as seen on the famous 1955 and 1972 Obverse Die #1 Lincoln cent doubled die varieties.

I have this one listed in my files as 1970-D 1¢ WDDO-001. Coppercoins also lists and illustrates the variety on its website. There it is identified as 1970-D-1DO-012.

Our first “extra columns” variety comes to us courtesy of Larry King. It has nearly complete extra columns in the ninth, 10th and 11th Lincoln Memorial bays (the space between the columns).

In addition to that, partial extra columns can be seen in the third, fourth and eighth bays. I list this one as 1991 1¢ WDDR-002 while Coppercoins lists the variety as 1991P-1DR-003.

A similar variety was submitted by Brian Allen, but his is on the reverse of a 1991-D Lincoln cent. Mr. Allen’s submission has extra columns in the second, third, ninth, and 10th Lincoln Memorial bays. This one is now in my files as 1991-D 1¢ WDDR-002 and the Coppercoins files as 1991D-1DR-003.

We need to jump ahead a few years to get to the final submission for this month. This time the extra columns appear on a 1994 Lincoln cent submitted by Jason Cuvelier.

An extra column can be seen in the 11th bay, while partial extra columns can be found in the lower second and third bays and also in the 10th bay. I list this one as 1994 1¢ WDDR-004 while Coppercoins lists it as 1994P-1DR-020.

Now that the new year is here it’s time to ask the question I always ask at this time. Who will submit the first 2014-dated die variety?

John Wexler is a renowned numismatic researcher and author on error coins and die varieties.