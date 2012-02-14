Diablo Numismatic Society debuts Facebook page, announces

The Diablo Numismatic Society has launched a Facebook page for its 16th annual Contra Costa Coin and Collectibles Show.

The event will be held Oct. 13 and 14 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 45 John Glenn Drive, Concord, CA 94520. The show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. General admission to the show is $3 per person, good for both days.

Discussing the club’s presence on Facebook, Bill Green, an officer and one of the event organizers for the Diablo Numismatic Society, said: “We decided to launch a Facebook page in order to inform and attract the general public to our coin and collectables show. Our club generates substantial advertising and promotion for the Contra Costa Coin and Collectibles Show, and as a result, we have strong turnout from collectors throughout Northern California. Facebook will help us reach a larger audience that isn’t aware of our show and all that it offers.”

Once someone clicks the “Ask to Join Group” link at the Contra Costa Coin and Collectibles Show page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/groups/135087146600534/), they will be able to stay current on all the happenings. The Diablo club will regularly post updates and information on the Facebook page, according to the organization.

More than 30 West Coast coin dealers will be on hand to buy, sell, trade and offer free, informal appraisals to showgoers. There are drawings for coins and other prizes. Also, Boy Scout Troop No. 465 hosts a youth exhibit that includes free coins for children.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano counties.

Both the club’s Facebook page and website are maintained by Mike Rothwell. He can be reached by email at coinclocks@hotmail.com.

For more information on the show and the Diablo Numismatic Society, telephone Bill Green at 925-351-7605 or visit the club’s website at www.diablocoinclub.org. ¦