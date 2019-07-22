Coin World Podcast: Episode 017 — WIN-win: 2021-CC dollars, Lima Shillings, and Charmy Harker

In an action-packed seventeenth installment, Chris and Jeff talk about exciting news coming out of the U.S. Mint, mark the 54th anniversary of the introduction of clad coinage, and discuss Lima Shillings, the storied but misunderstood silver coins minted in 1745-1746. Their guest, Charmy Harker, also known as The Penny Lady, shares her perspective on more than 20 years in the industry and her work with Women in Numismatics (WIN).



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Mid American Rare Coin Galleries:

http://rarecoingallery.com/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com



For a transcript of this episode, click here.

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn



Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss