Coin World Podcast: Episode 009 — Making Heads or Tails of It
- Published: May 27, 2019, 10 AM
Chris and Jeff talk about the removal of Harriet Tubman from the 2020 $20 note and her possible appearance on a silver commemorative dollar honoring the 19th Amendment, as well as exploring the famous French “Sower” motif and introducing the numismatic term of the week segment. They also sat down with the legendary Kenneth Bressett from the ubiquitous Red Book to talk about his career in numismatic publishing.
